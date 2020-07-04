COVID-19: Edo records 4 more deaths, 63 new cases as govt seeks residents’ support

Kindly Share This Story:

The Edo State Government has urged residents to support efforts by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration to secure the health and wellbeing of the Edo people by complying with all guidelines and precautionary measures against the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

Commissioner for Health, Dr Patrick Okundia, who expressed worry over the community spread of the virus, noted that the state has continued to record more fatalities from the virus with the aged being the most affected.

He said the state has recorded four new COVID-related deaths, 63 confirmed cases and discharged 98 more patients who have now tested negative following their treatment and recovery from the state isolation facilities.

According to him, “Edo has now recorded a total of 1,266 confirmed cases, 6300 suspected cases, 47 deaths, while 596 persons have been discharged.”

Okundia, who reassured that the government will not relent in its efforts at containing the pandemic and protecting the Edo people, noted: “As we continue to record successes in the management of COVID-19 in Edo State, the government urges all residents to comply with safety measures to curtail the spread of the virus and protect the state’s aged population.”

The commissioner added: “Stay at home and observe all precautionary measures against the spread of the infectious disease, including regular handwashing with soap under running water and the use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers. Cover your mouth and nose properly when sneezing and/or coughing.

“Two toll-free lines for COVID-19 response have been introduced by Edo State Government to strengthen the initial lines from the State Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation (WHO), distributed at the outset of the outbreak. If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, please call 08001235111 or 08002200110 for assistance.”

