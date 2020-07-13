COVID-19: Edo recording remarkable success in mgt of patients ― Okundia

Kindly Share This Story:

…warns residents against actions that endanger aged population

The Edo State Commissioner for Health, Dr Patrick Okundia, has said the state is recording remarkable success in the management of coronavirus (COVID-19) patients as 45 more have been discharged from the state’s isolation facilities.

Speaking to journalists in Benin City, the commissioner reaffirmed the government’s commitment to contain the pandemic across all communities in the state and protect the citizenry.

According to him, the newly discharged persons bring the number of recoveries to 974, since the outbreak of the virus in the state.

The commissioner noted that the remaining 700 active cases, out of the 1731 confirmed cases, are being managed at various isolation centres in the state and were responding to treatment.

Okundia, however, urged residents to complement government’s efforts at curtailing the spread of the virus and protect the people, especially the elderly who are most vulnerable to the virus.

He noted: “While we celebrate this success, it is pertinent to note that the practice of social distancing principle is of utmost importance and non-negotiable in the war against COVID-19. Please stay at home, observe the highest possible personal and hand hygiene, and adhere strictly to public advisories from health experts.”

The commissioner, who identified early testing as essential in the government’s efforts at curtailing the spread of the disease, added: “The Edo State Government encourages all residents with symptoms of the disease to come out for testing and treatment as early detection is key to containing the virus. When detected early, a patient’s chance for survival increases.

“Two toll-free lines for COVID-19 response have been introduced by Edo State Government to strengthen the initial lines from the State Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation (WHO) distributed at the outset of the outbreak. If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, please call 08001235111 or 08002200110 for assistance.”

Vanguard

