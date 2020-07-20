Breaking News
COVID-19: Edo overtakes Lagos in daily infections, as Nigeria records 556 cases

By Chioma Obinna

Edo State, on Sunday, overtook Lagos in daily records of COVID-19 cases, as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, confirmed fresh 556 cases and 11 deaths recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 36,663 cases have been confirmed, 15105 cases have been discharged and 789 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” NCDC tweeted.

The 556 new cases were reported from 18 states: Edo -104, Lagos-97, FCT-70, Benue-66, Oyo-61, Kaduna-38, Plateau-28, Osun-19, Akwa Ibom-14, Rivers-13, Katsina-13, Ondo-13, Ogun-6, Kano-5,Nasarawa-4, Gombe-2, Ekiti-2, and Borno-1.

“A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre, EOC, activated at Level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities,” NCDC added.

VANGUARD

