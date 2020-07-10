COVID-19: Edo govt calls for caution as confirmed cases exceed 1,500, deaths rise to 57

Kindly Share This Story:

Warns against actions that endanger the aged population

With the continuous rise in confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Edo State, the government has reiterated the need for residents to be cautious and observe precautionary measures against the spread of the virus in order to remain safe, healthy and protect the elderly population who are most vulnerable to the virus.

Speaking to journalists in Benin City, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Patrick Okundia, expressed worry over the alarming rate of community spread of the virus, urging citizens to complement the government’s efforts at curtailing the spread of the infectious disease.

Okundia noted that the state has exceeded the 1,500 thresholds and recorded 57 COVID-19-related deaths, adding that those within the age of 60 and above account for most of the fatalities recorded in the state.

According to him, “Edo State has recorded a total of 1,562 confirmed cases, 7187 suspected cases and 57 deaths. This indicates the worrisome spate of the community spread of the virus, which calls for caution from all citizens to be safe and alive as well as protect the elderly population that make up only five per cent of our state’s population.”

The commissioner, who noted that the state was making steady progress in the management of the pandemic, said the state has discharged 15 more COVID-19 patients that have now tested negative following their treatment at the state isolation facilities.

He said Edo has now discharged a total of 925 patients and exited 3,769 others, including 3,422 line-listed contacts and 347 persons-of-interest (POI), who have completed the compulsory 14-day follow-up and tested negative.

Okundia added: “We urge residents to support the government’s efforts at containing the pandemic by complying with all guidelines. Stay at home and observe all precautionary measures against the spread of the infectious disease, including regular handwashing with soap under running water and the use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers. Cover your mouth and nose properly when sneezing and/or coughing.”

