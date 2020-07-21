Kindly Share This Story:

The Edo State Government has announced the discharge of 60 more coronavirus (COVID-19) patients, who have tested negative for the virus and cleared from the state’s isolation centres to reunite with the society.

Commissioner for Health, Dr Patrick Okundia, who spoke to journalists in Benin City, urged residents to comply with all set guidelines to contain the pandemic as confirmed cases in the state reach 2000.

He noted that the state has recorded 11 new confirmed cases, tested at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) laboratory.

According to him, “Edo has recorded a total of 2,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 8,900 suspected cases, 1,280 discharged persons and 68 deaths.”

Okundia however reassured that the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration remains committed to containing the pandemic across all communities and protecting the people, especially the elderly population who account for most fatalities recorded in the state.

The commissioner who identified screening and testing as essential in the government’s efforts at containing the pandemic, urged all citizens to comply with government directives, aimed at ensuring the health and safety of all Edo people.

He added: “While the government ramps up efforts to win the war against this common enemy, it is important that residents stay at home and observe social distancing guidelines and other precautionary measures against the spread of the disease, including regular handwashing with soap under running water and the use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers. Cover your mouth and nose properly when sneezing and/or coughing.

“Two toll-free lines for COVID-19 response have been introduced by Edo State Government to strengthen the initial lines from the State Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation (WHO) distributed at the onset of the outbreak. If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, please call 08001235111 or 08002200110 for assistance.”

