COVID-19: DSS official breaches Abuja airport protocol, slaps FAAN official

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria on Wednesday in a statement disclosed that head of DSS at the international terminal of NAIA Abuja deliberately obstructed airport Security process, and slapped an Aviation Security Officer.

The statement which was published on FAAN’s official twitter handle reads:

“BREACH OF SECURITY PROCEDURE AND ASSAULT ON AVSEC OFFICER BY HEAD OF DSS AT THE INTERNATIONAL TERMINAL OF NAIA ABUJA

“We note with dismay that Mr Safiyanu Abba, the Head of DSS at NAIA deliberately obstructed airport Security process, and slapped an Aviation Security Officer who was performing his duty by calling on Mr Safiyanu Abba to desist from doing so.

“This happened on the 17th July at about 15:25 hours. He breached security procedure by obstructing further searching of a visitor who had just walked through the metal detector and activated the alarm.

“The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria strongly condemns this abuse of power and the Security process in our airport. This has also been duly escalated. FAAN committed to our core values of safety Security and comfort”

Vanguard News Nigeria

