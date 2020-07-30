COVID-19: Disruptions in Malaria prevention may double deaths by end of 2020-Experts

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA- HEALTH experts have cautioned against disruption of malaria prevention in the country, saying there were signs just as they expressed concerns that the rate of Malaria deaths in the country could double by the end of the year.

They insisted that the disruptions in Malaria prevention and treatment following the coronavirus pandemic could considerably heighten it by the end of the ongoing year.

The National Coordinator, National Malaria Elimination Programme, NMEP, Dr. Audu Mohammed, speaking at the 2020 bi-annual media chat in Abuja, warned governments in Sub-Saharan Africa, especially Nigeria, to work towards increasing access to healthcare services despite the several challenges posed by the virus.

Mohammed, who spoke through his representative and Head, Advocacy Communication and Social Mobilization unit of NMEP, Mr. Chukwu Okoronkwo, regretted that the pandemic had disrupted some Malaria prevention and treatment programmes such as the insecticide-treated net campaigns, among others.

According to him, the limited access to antimalaria medicines has constituted a major impediment to the fight against malaria and other health issues not only in the country but also in the whole African region.

While quoting a recent survey by Global Funds, he raised the alarm that if the development was not put in check, it could lead to a sharp increase in what he described as “catastrophic malaria deaths” in sub -Saharan Africa by the end of 2020 as compared to 2018.

In his words: “Lockdowns, restrictions on gatherings of people, transport stoppages, COVID-related stigma, the reluctance of health workers to attend to people suspected of having TB or malaria, which have many of the same initial symptoms as COVID-19, clients not seeking health services as usual.

“Members of the pubic are also scared of visiting health care facilities for medical care given that COVID-19 entry symptoms are the same as those of malaria which can lead to a high mortality rate. This disruption of malaria prevention and treatment during COVID-19 response must be minimized as failure to do so could lead to catastrophic loss of life.

“Although Nigeria had recorded some progress in reduction of malaria prevalence from 42% to 23%, along with a 38% reduction in mortality, according to the 2018 NDHS results, a lot still needs to be done to achieve in the country’s current malaria strategic plan.”

