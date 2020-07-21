COVID-19:  Dettol, Jik, support FG’s hygiene campaign with N65m products

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

As the fight to curb the spread of the COVID-19 rages on, Reckitt Benckiser, RB, through its brands, Dettol and Jik has donated over 800,000 units of hygiene products worth N65 million to the Federal Ministry of Health, FMOH.

The donation was part of its global project “Fight for Access Fund”, aimed at improving access to health, hygiene, and nutrition for all.

Donated items to the Ministry were hygiene products such as Antiseptic Disinfectants, Dettol soaps, Jik bleach, full Personal Protective Equipment, PPEs, and 100 mobile hand wash units to be installed at locations advised by the ministry of health.

Receiving the items, the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, thanked RB for the donations, saying: “You have been in business for five decades, which tells us you know the health history of Nigeria.

What you have brought here will go a long way. We will distribute it to our agencies. We’ll take an inventory of all of it and declare it to the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.”

Speaking, the General Manager, RB Nigeria Health, Mr. Dayanand Sriram, said: “RB’s purpose is to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world.

“We are delighted to support the Federal Ministry of Health and also to play our part in stemming the effects of the pandemic in Nigeria. We will continue to support the Federal and State Governments, as well as the health authorities’ efforts in the fight against COVID-19.”

Also speaking, the Country Manager, RB Hygiene West Africa, Mr. Asif Hashimi said, “For decades, Jik has been a popular feature in Nigerian homes and hospitals and known for very effective surface cleaning and laundry for up to 99.9 per cent germ-kill. This is a critical time and the contribution is in line with Jik’s long term mission of helping Nigerian households maintain good hygiene and a clean environment that helps to curb the spread of infectious diseases caused by germs.”

Vanguard

