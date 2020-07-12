Breaking News
COVID-19: Delta’s SSG recovers, discharged from isolation centre

On 8:09 pmIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG), Mr Chiedu Ebie

Delta Government on Sunday said that the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Chiedu Ebie, had been discharged from the Isolation Centre in Asaba, where he was being treated for COVID-19.

Mr Olisa Ifeajika, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, disclosed this in a statement in Asaba.

He said that the Delta SSG, Ebie, who had been at the COVID-19 isolation centre for 21 days, was discharged on Sunday after testing negative to the virus.

Ifeajika said that Ebie’s discharge brought the number of discharged cases in the state to 583.

The governor’s spokesman noted that as at Sunday, Delta had recorded 1,359 confirmed cases of the pandemic, with 745 of them active, while 31 deaths had been recorded.

The CPS stated that Ebie thanked Deltans and other Nigerians who had prayed for him and had continued to pray for other patients of the virus, including the members of the First Family of the state.

Ifeajika said that the state government was committed to combating the pandemic and urged the citizens to eschew prejudices and indiscipline.

According to the spokesman, prejudices and indiscipline are militating against compliance with the COVID-19 protocols in the state.

He pointed out that adherence to the directive on the protocols would greatly minimise the spread of the virus in the state.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

