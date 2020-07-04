COVID-19: Cross River may soon record cases over border reopening ― Ayade

…urges strict adherence to safety protocols
By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar
Ayade in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Christian Ita on Friday said given the influx of people into the state now that the borders are open, it will be impossible for the state to remain free of the virus.
He, therefore, appealed to residents of the state to adhere strictly to safety protocols as a way of protecting themselves from the virus.
While thanking them for the voluntary observance of preventive measures reeled out in the last couple of months, he urged them to be more vigilant now than ever before.
He said: “Now that our state borders are open, this is the time to be more vigilant. We need to be more careful because we expect the state to start recoding coronavirus cases.”
The governor however, assured that the state government will work harder to keep the state as safe as possible.
“We will intensify our no mask no movement policy and other policies meant to keep our people safe. It is time for us to increase our vigilance.
“As a state, we will never go to sleep. Government will stay awake so that our people can sleep in peace,” it concluded.