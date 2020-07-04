Breaking News
Translate

COVID-19: Cross River may soon record cases over border reopening ― Ayade

On 5:57 amIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Kindly Share This Story:

…urges strict adherence to safety protocols

Gov Ayade, NDLEA demolishes hard drugs joints in Calabar
Governor Ben Ayade

By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

Cross River State Governor,Prof. Ben Ayade says the state may sooner than later record positive COVID-19 cases now that the state borders were open.

Ayade in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Christian Ita on Friday said given the influx of people into the state now that the borders are open, it will be impossible for the state to remain free of the virus.

He, therefore, appealed to residents of the state to adhere strictly to safety protocols as a way of protecting themselves from the virus.

While thanking them for the voluntary observance of preventive measures reeled out in the last couple of months, he urged them to be more vigilant now than ever before.

He said: “Now that our state borders are open, this is the time to be more vigilant. We need to be more careful because we expect the state to start recoding coronavirus cases.”

“With the easing of restrictions and the opening of borders and airports, it is actually time for us to be more proactive and adhere strictly to safety protocols,” he said .

The governor however, assured that the state government will work harder to keep the state as safe as possible.

“We will intensify our no mask no movement policy and other policies meant to keep our people safe. It is time for us to increase our vigilance.

“As a state, we will never go to sleep. Government will stay awake so that our people can sleep in peace,” it concluded.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!