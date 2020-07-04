COVID-19: Cross River may soon record cases over border reopening ― Ayade

Cross River State Governor,Prof. Ben Ayade says the state may sooner than later record positive COVID-19 cases now that the state borders were open.

Ayade in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Christian Ita on Friday said given the influx of people into the state now that the borders are open, it will be impossible for the state to remain free of the virus.

He, therefore, appealed to residents of the state to adhere strictly to safety protocols as a way of protecting themselves from the virus.

While thanking them for the voluntary observance of preventive measures reeled out in the last couple of months, he urged them to be more vigilant now than ever before.

He said: “Now that our state borders are open, this is the time to be more vigilant. We need to be more careful because we expect the state to start recoding coronavirus cases.”