COVID-19: Corona student distributes sanitisers, face masks to communities

Miss Fareedah Muhammed, a senior secondary school student at the Corona Secondary School, Agbara, Ogun State has donated 250 nose masks, 150 bottles of sanitizer, and 125 bottles of handwash to the health centre, school and bike riders at Agbara community, Ogun State.

Mohammed who tagged the project, ‘Fareedah Mohammed’s Community Project: Reducing the Spread of COVID-19 Pandemic’ said she seeks for the reduction of the pandemic in her community.

According to her, since many people in the society might not be able to afford the sanitiser and nose mask which could help prevent the spread of COVID-19, she decided to buy and distribute freely.

Fareedah Mohammed, 17 said: ‘’I engage in this project because the cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria are rising. I believe visiting communities and present face masks and sanitiser would help reduces the cases of COVID-19.”

Her mother, Mrs. M.A Mohammed who was in her company at the donation said, Fareedah has always desire to give back to society.

‘’So when she brought the idea to distributing these COVID-19 materials for the community, we decided to encourage her by purchasing 250 face masks, 125 bottles of handwash and 150 battles of hand sanitisers. Last week, Fareedah also made similar donations to two other communities in Lekki and Ikeja of Lagos.

Adesuyi Adejumo, the Vice Principal, Pastoral, Corona Secondary School, Agbara saluted Fareedah for her courage, adding that the project was laudable. He said: ‘’When things are going wrong in the society she stood up to their rescue. Schools are not in session and did not deter her from doing something for her community. I say thank you to her parents for helping her to achieve this project.”

