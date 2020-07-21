COVID-19 compounds Nigeria’s economic woes — NECA

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Young

Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association, NECA, on Tuesday in Lagos, said the COVID-19 pandemic had compounded the nation’s economic woes, raising the alarm that Nigeria’s economy was characterised by rising poverty, rising debt profile, increasing inflation, weak value of Naira, unprecedented unemployment and reduced government revenue, among others.

Speaking at NECA’s 63rd Annual General Meeting, AGM, meeting in Lagos, its President, Mr Taiwo Adeniyi, lamented that the coronavirus had worsened Nigeria’s challenging, unpredictable, unfriendly, non-competitive and unstable economy.

He insisted that COVID-19 had further underscored the urgent need to diversify the nation’s sources of foreign exchange earnings instead of over-depending on the oil sector.

Adeniyi argued that this was the best time for the Federal Government to fast-track the full deregulation of the downstream sector of the petroleum sector and channel the proceeds into funding development projects and financing annual budget deficits.

Mr. Adeniyi decried the nation’s escalating debt profile, noting that “although the debt-to-Gross Domestic Product, GDP, ratio is within the threshold, it is clear that the debt-to-revenue ratio is unsustainable and effort should be made by the government to urgently diversify and strengthen its revenue base and avoid the likely shocks as presently being experienced.

“The consequences of the increasing debt on the nation can only be imagined. The percentage of the national budget used for servicing debt in the 2020 budget is a staggering 26.8% and capital expenditures at 22.2%.

“This, no doubt, crowds out expenditure on critical infrastructures and human development activities.

“The fundamental question for all of us to ponder on is ‘what can we show for the over N35 trillion accumulated debt in the last 10 years?’”

The NECA’s President said: “It is still worrisome that a country like ours, after years of calls for urgent diversification, still depends largely on revenue from sales of crude oil as its main source of foreign earnings and funding of the annual budget.

“Covid-19 has further underscored the urgent need to diversify our sources of foreign exchange earnings.

“There must be a strong will to diversify the non-oil economy, as revenue from non-oil sector is more stable than the oil revenue.”

