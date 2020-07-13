Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

COVID-19 cases in Nigeria increased by 595 new infections on Monday, with additional four fatalities, according to reports by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

Nigeria now has a total of 33,153 confirmed cases, while no state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

According to NCDC, “till date, 33,153 cases have been confirmed; 13,671 cases have been discharged and 744 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.”

ALSO READ:

The 595 new cases were reported from 20 states.

The states and the number of new COVID-19 cases are Lagos- 156, Oyo -141, FCT 99, Edo 47, Kaduna 27, Ondo -22. Rivers -20, Osun -17, Imo -13, Plateau 10.

Others are Nasarawa – 8, Anambra 8, Kano -5, Benue -5, Borno -5, Ogun 4, Taraba -3, Gombe -3, Kebbi -1, and Cross River -1.

Below is the tweet from the agency:

595 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-156

Oyo-141

FCT-99

Edo-47

Kaduna-27

Ondo-22

Rivers-20

Osun-17

Imo-13

Plateau-10

Nasarawa-8

Anambra-8

Kano-5

Benue-5

Borno-5

Ogun-4

Taraba-3

Gombe-3

Kebbi-1

Cross Rivers-1 33,153 confirmed

13,671 discharged

744 deaths pic.twitter.com/juncgT4pL9 — NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 13, 2020

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: