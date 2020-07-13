By Chioma Obinna
COVID-19 cases in Nigeria increased by 595 new infections on Monday, with additional four fatalities, according to reports by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.
Nigeria now has a total of 33,153 confirmed cases, while no state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.
According to NCDC, “till date, 33,153 cases have been confirmed; 13,671 cases have been discharged and 744 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.”
The 595 new cases were reported from 20 states.
The states and the number of new COVID-19 cases are Lagos- 156, Oyo -141, FCT 99, Edo 47, Kaduna 27, Ondo -22. Rivers -20, Osun -17, Imo -13, Plateau 10.
Others are Nasarawa – 8, Anambra 8, Kano -5, Benue -5, Borno -5, Ogun 4, Taraba -3, Gombe -3, Kebbi -1, and Cross River -1.
