Breaking News
Translate

COVID-19 cases in Nigeria increase by 595; 4 deaths

On 12:46 amIn Coronavirus Updates, Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

COVID-19 cases in Nigeria increase by 595; 4 deaths

By Chioma Obinna

COVID-19 cases in Nigeria increased by 595 new infections on Monday, with additional four fatalities, according to reports by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

Nigeria now has a total of 33,153 confirmed cases, while no state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

According to NCDC, “till date, 33,153 cases have been confirmed; 13,671 cases have been discharged and 744 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.”

ALSO READ: Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases cross 30,000 mark with 499 new infections

The 595 new cases were reported from 20 states.

The states and the number of new COVID-19 cases are Lagos- 156, Oyo -141, FCT 99, Edo 47, Kaduna 27, Ondo -22. Rivers -20, Osun -17, Imo -13, Plateau 10.

Others are Nasarawa – 8, Anambra 8, Kano -5, Benue -5, Borno -5, Ogun 4, Taraba -3, Gombe -3, Kebbi -1, and Cross River -1.

Below is the tweet from the agency:

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!