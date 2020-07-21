COVID-19: Case surge in Madagascar piles pressure on public hospitals

Kindly Share This Story:

Public hospitals in Madagascar are only admitting virus patients with severe symptoms. This comes as cases surge in the southern African island nation.

Reports indicate that five public hospitals in the capital Antananarivo had announced that they could no longer cope with influx of patients.

The region where the capital is located was placed on lockdown by president Rajoelina when a spike in new cases was recorded. That measure extends till the coming weekend (July 26) when further directions are expected.

A spokesperson for the Malagasy COVID-19 Command Center, Hanta Marie Danielle Vololontiana is on record to have said persons who die from the virus at home will not be added to official statistics.

The government has continued with massive medical investments to help combat the virus. Rajoelina announced that 1000 ventilators were to be donated to hospitals and health centers as well as PPEs for frontline workers.

A COVID-19 Processing Center – CTC was also launched at Ivato. “It will provide appropriate care for people with severe symptoms of COVID-19, such as respiratory distress. 55 agents are assigned to it for a capacity of 400 patients,” president disclosed in a July 10 tweet.

The country became popular in the wake of Rajoelina’s insistence months back that a locally produced remedy – COVID-Organics or Tambavy CVO could cure and also prevent the virus.

At the time the WHO warned of untested remedies but it did not stop about a dozen African countries from importing the purported cure.

Most countries that received consignments said they will run tests in their national laboratories to ascertain efficacy. Nigeria’s health minister is on record to have said it was good for malaria treatment whiles recently, Congo republic also suspended its use over limited efficacy for treating COVID-19.

Africa News

Vanguard

