COVID-19: BUA Foundation donates N200m, 3 ambulances to Adamawa

BUA Foundation has donated three ambulances and N200 million to Adamawa State in support of the state’s fight against COVID-19.

This was as the state governor of the state, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, expressed his appreciation to the Chairman of BUA Foundation, Abdul Samad Rabiu for fulfilling a pledge to support the state in its fight against COVID-19.

Aliyu Idi Hong, Director, Government Relations of BUA Group and Yusuf Binji, Managing Director of BUA Cement, while presenting the donations, said it is in line with BUA’s promise to work with Nigeria and support Nigerians in fighting the pandemic.

They further added that BUA remains committed to its social obligations everywhere it operates and will continue to assist various efforts across Nigeria and Africa.

According to them, “BUA Foundation, through its Chairman Abdul Samad Rabiu, has committed in excess of N7 billion in cash, foodstuff and medical supplies, among others, to the fight against COVID-19.

“In continuation of the support to alleviate the impact of the pandemic, BUA decided to donate N200million to Adamawa State and three ambulances to help the state towards identifying, moving and managing patients of COVID-19.”

On his part, Governor Fintiri eulogised BUA Foundation for the surprising donation and urged well-meaning Nigerians and corporate bodies to keep assisting the government in fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor said: “I wish to show my deep appreciation for this wonderful gesture which was provided by a patriotic Nigerian and the Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu.

“He made his pledge and fulfilled it. I assure you we will make very good use of the ambulances and the money given to the state’s COVID-19 response scheme.

“We will put the ambulances and the money to good use in fighting the pandemic.”

