COVID-19: Bauchi grants waiver to tax payers

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

To alleviate the hardship on Bauchi residents occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bauchi State government has granted tax reliefs to taxpayers in the state.

The Executive Chairman of the Board of Internal Revenue, Muazu Usman disclosed this in a press release issued to journalists yesterday, stating that the governor, Bala Mohammed has approved tax waivers to lessen the financial burden on residents.

According to him, some of the waivers include; extension of the deadline for submission of return of income form ‘A’ by taxable persons and an extension in deadline till 31st July 2020 for filing of annual returns by employers in line with Personal Income Tax

Act.

He noted that waiver of penalty for late remittance of Pay As You Earn (PAYE) deductions on hotels, restaurants, road transport operators, private schools proprietors that were supposed to remit their dues from January to July this year has been waived.

Muazu further stated that waivers were also granted on late payment of ground rent for 12 months effective from January 1st 2020 while a penalty on late payment of deed registration approved from January 2020 to December 2020 was also waived.

“The implementation of the presumptive tax regime on all informal sector businesses; traders, artisans, market women and other small scale businesses scheduled to commence in June 2020 is now shifted to October 2020. And the imposition of consumption tax on hotels, restaurants and allied services scheduled to commence in June 2020 is now shifted to October 2020,” he revealed,” the statement reads.

