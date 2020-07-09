COVID-19: Aremu pleads for adherence to health protocols

Kindly Share This Story:

…Describes late Kwara SSG worthy Ambassador

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The former Labour Party (LP) Governorship candidate in Kwara State, and a member of National Institute, Comrade Issa Aremu, has appealed to Nigerians to adhere to health protocols during the pandemic, saying the late Kwara Chief of Staff, Alhaji Aminu Adisa Logun was a worthy Ambassador.

He condoled with Alhaji Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman, Executive Governor of Kwara State, the Ilorin Emirate Council, the government and good people of Kwara State on the death of the Chief of Staff, Alhaji Aminu Adisa Logun on Tuesday July 7 2020, due to complications from COVID-19.

In a statement, the labour leader said the posthumous testimonies of honesty of purpose, enterprise and hard work show that Alhaji Logun lived a rewarding and impactful life. He said the nation would miss the late statesman and successful entrepreneur adding that the late Chief of Staff “was a pride of the prestigious National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru Jos of which he was among the pioneer participants”.

Comrade Aremu said while all Nigerians must all intensify prayers for safety and good health, the best tribute to all have died of complications from COVID-19, is for the living to obey public health protocols with respect to social distancing, use of nose masks, regular hand wash and avoidance of public gatherings.

The labour leader warned that “with as many as 30,000 confirmed cases and 700 deaths nationwide, COVID-19 is dangerously real and precautions and prayers would safe all” . According to him, “respect for public health must be seen as an act of worship for both the high and the low, failing with we all risk avoidable grief”.

