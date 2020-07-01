COVID-19: Amuwo LGA tasks business owners on absolute adherence to healthy tips

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Chairman of Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area, LGA, Lagos, Engr. Valentine Oluwaseyi Buraimo, has vowed to apply stiff penalties to business owners that default the basic health tip in order to contain the community spread of COVIS-19 in Amuwo environs.

Buraimo, while reacting to spread in Amowo said: “It is worrisome to find out that the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 listed Amuwo-Odofin among the 18 LGAs where the virus has taken a surge despite our efforts in stemming the tide. However is important that we take responsibility to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Amuwo-Odofin.

“This is also in line with the admonitions of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, of Lagos State, that we should jointly make effort in stopping the further spread of COVID 19 in our communities. To this end, the government is taking two strategic approaches; To set up a committee with the responsibility to initiate and implement action plans in mitigating the effect and spread of COVID 19 in the Local Government Area with special focus on businesses and market hubs. and to also engage safety experts in educating our stakeholders particularly business owners on the basic safety protocols required in workplaces and

market hubs.”

The Chairman who stressed the need for absolute adherence to healthy tips, urged markets women and private business owners that ” The Post Covid-19 safety protocol training for all business owners is targeted at educating business owners on basic safety protocols in mitigating the spread of COVID 19. It is compulsory for all business owners to participate in the training because it has become a condition for doing business in our Local Government Area in view of the prevailing pandemic.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: