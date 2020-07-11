Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello – Kano

The Federal Government on Saturday said that all airports reopened in the country for domestic flights are to operate under strict adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols in order to avert the spread of the highly contagious disease.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika stated this when he led the Federal Government delegation who visited the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, MAKIA to inspect the level of preparedness of the airport and resumption of domestic flights in Kano.

Sirika also insisted that despite the scheduled date for the reopening of airports, those found uncertified will remain close.

He further said that the Federal Government was working tirelessly in ensuring that all necessary mechanisms were put in place in all the reopened Nigerians Airports in order to protect the lives and properties of passengers.

The Minister commended the level of preparedness so far at the Aminu Kano International Airport geared towards having safe operations of domestic flights in the country.

According to him, “We commend the efforts of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authorities, NCAA and other stakeholders for a job well done because the level of work so far is impressive. Talk about compliance to protocols, management of social distancing, and security arrangement to forestall the spread of COVID-19 are strictly adhere to.

“Similarly, let me also say that all the airports will be ready before the 15th of July as scheduled but anyone that is not ready will remain closed because we cannot risk the lives of Nigerians for anything,” Sirika said.

In his remarks, the National Coordinator of the Ministerial Task Force on COVID 19, Dr. Sani Aliyu expressed satisfaction with the arrangements put In place at airports aimed at curtailing the spread of the virus during domestic flight operations.

