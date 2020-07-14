COVID-19: AfriSAFE begins award nomination, to honour heroes

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja

In line with its goal to celebrate excellence in the health and safety industry, HSENations, Africa’s leading independent health and safety news platform has announced nomination for the African Safety Award for Excellence (AfriSAFE) 2020.

In a statement signed by Rear Admiral S. A. Olukoya (retd), Chairman of AfriSAFE Board of Governors, this year’s award has been dedicated to celebrate all frontline workers and organizations who has been working to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. He also said the award event will be held virtually in line with global standards for social distancing and large gatherings.

“As a health and safety organization, we are passionate about the efforts of individuals /organizations/groups who have contributed immensely towards curtailing the spread of COVID-19 via various initiatives including innovation, pro-activeness and effective responses, unique interventions, acts of heroism and selflessness, etc. This is why we have decided to celebrate this year’s award in their honour.

“Nominations is now open via www.afrisafe.org. However, in view of the pandemic, which has resulted in restrictions of large gatherings, we have also moved this year’s event virtually and we anticipate reaching a projected 100 million target audience in a virtual award reception”, He said.

AfriSAFE, which is a leading global brand for the recognition and celebration of excellence in health, safety and well-being on the continent of Africa held its 2019 edition at the Sheraton Hotel, Lagos Nigeria with 1,223 submitted valid entries from 12 African countries. The event brought together notable safety professionals, captains of industry, social media influencers and corporate organizations from 6 African countries.

AfriSAFE 2020 is sponsored by the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH), the world’s largest chartered membership body for Safety and Health professionals; Hybrid Group, Combined Training Solutions, Eximia Realty and Surveillance Fire Ltd, among other supporters.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: