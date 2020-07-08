COVID-19: AfDB urges central banks to cut interest rates to inject liquidity

The AfDB gave the advice in its African Economic Outlook 2020 supplement amid coronavirus pandemic released on Tuesday.

The bank said the targeted interventions should be implemented for affected firms and sectors and use macroprudential and unconventional monetary policy to support the economy.

It stated that central banks could resort to their own forms of quantitative easing, targeted at funding the most affected sectors such as firms in the hospitality and entertainment industry.

According to AfDB, other sectors to be assisted are airlines, hotel chains, logistics and sports by temporarily reprofiling or restructuring their debts.