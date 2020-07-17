Covid-19: Adeboye unveils locally produced sanitizer dispensing machine

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olayinka Latona

AS part of efforts to curtail the spread of Corona Virus in the country, the Redeemer’s College Of Technology and Management, RECTEM has unveiled a hand sanitizer dispensing machine and other health products manufactured by the institute to combat the spread of covid-19 among students and staff around the institution.

The unveiling and commissioning of the equipment was done by the General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye.

Addressing journalists after the commissioning of the equipment, the institution’s rector, Dr. Stella Mofunanya said the machine is fabricated in preparation for re-opening of school and that it will be deployed to all students’ halls of residence, lecture halls, laboratories and workshops.

In addition to the fabricated hand sanitizer dispensing machine, Mofunanya said RECTEM also produced nose masks, alcohol-based sanitizers in large quantities which, according to the rector, will be given to students and staff of the institution on resumption.

READ ALSO:

She also hinted that as part of the faith-based institution’s corporate social responsibilities, CSR, large number of facemasks and sanitizers would be donated to Mowe, Ibafo communities, Ogun State Secretariat office and secondary schools in the neighbourhood.

In her words: “The hand sanitizer dispensing machines, nose masks, face shields and other health products were fabricated as a measure to check the spread of the Corona Virus. The machine is designed to dispense soap, water, and hand sanitizer.

“We will be fumigating the halls of residence, classes, laboratories, and officer before reopening,” she reaffirmed.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: