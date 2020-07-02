COVID-19: Abia Govt approves extension of market days, opening hours

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, Umuahia

Abia state government has approved the extension of market days and opening hours from Monday to Friday from 7 am to 5 pm, daily.

Recall that markets in the state had operated thrice weekly; Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 am to 3 pm.

Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Chris Ezem, who disclosed this in a statement, explained that market enforcement teams have been mandated to ensure that all Covid-19 protocols such as wearing of face masks and hand washing as well as regular fumigation, apply in all the markets.

He further disclosed that the state task force on COVID -19 would inspect the markets thrice per week to ensure compliance to the protocols.

In his words; “Markets are now to operate Mondays to Fridays from 7 am to 5 pm. Market Enforcement Teams are to ensure that all Covid-19 protocols strictly apply in all our markets; namely Compulsory provision of washing facilities, regular fumigation and compulsory wearing of face mask which will be inspected three times per week by the State task force and enforced every day by the market enforcement committee.”

Emphasizing that the government would soon declare a new enforcement regime for compulsory use of face masks, the SSG urged the people of the state to continue to observe all COVID-19 protocols to stay safe.

