Court sentences two to death over murder of Enugu Lawyer

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

Two suspects arrested in connection with the murder of former Executive Secretary of Enugu State Committee on Adada state creation, Mr Ejimofor Ozongwu, have been sentenced to death by an Enugu State High Court.

Delivering Judgment in the Enugu Court, Justice Afam Nwobodo, said he found a former President General of Okwojo-Ngwo community in Udi Local Government Area of the state and Nephew to the deceased, Mr Dennis Ozonwgu, and Mr Kelvin Oyibe guilty of the charge and sentenced them to death by hanging.

The two convicts were among 25 arrested persons over the death, which after investigations, eight suspects were charged to court while six others were discharged and acquitted.

Ozongwu was brutally murdered on December 23, 2015, in a farm close to his country home in Ngwo, by suspected members of his community over a portion of land belonging to the state government but which was rented to the late Lawyer.

Reacting to the judgment on behalf of the family, Chief Eric Ozongwu said that even though the family was happy that justice was served, they were not satisfied that some suspects were set free.

Ozongwu revealed that they were ready to appeal the judgment which freed six of the suspects.

He said: “We believe that justice was done but not completely done because we believe that some persons discharged had hands in the killing. We are not relenting; we will go to a higher court.

“We are happy but not completely happy because a whole lot of them are out of the country and we are using the Interpol to search for them. No matter how long it takes, we are hopeful they will face justice.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: