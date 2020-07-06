Court sentences Mongolian ex-PM to 6 years imprisonment for abuse of power

Kindly Share This Story:

A Court in Mongolia’s capital Ulan Bator, sentenced Former Prime Minister Jargaltulga Erdenebat on Monday to six years imprisonment for abuse of power.

A criminal court in the Sukhbaatar district found him guilty of illegally owning protected areas with special licenses.

The court said that Erdenebat also gave privileges to a mining company by abusing power in his capacity as prime minister.

The 45-year-old served as prime minister of the resource-rich country from 2016 to 2017.

The politician, a member of the ruling Mongolian People’s Party, won a seat in the recent parliamentary elections while he was in custody.

Xinhua

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: