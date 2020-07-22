Court sentences man to life imprisonment for defiling 2-year-old girl in Ogun

Kindly Share This Story:

…Police arrest headmaster for allegedly raping 10-year-old pupil in Yobe

….Police arrest man, 39, for allegedly raping 9-year-old step-daughter in Adamawa

As an Abeokuta High Court sentenced a 35-year-old man Adekunle Olalere to life imprisonment for defiling a two-year-old girl, the Police in Yobe paraded an Assistant Headmaster, for allegedly raping a 10-year-old pupil.

Also, the Police in Adamawa arrested a 39-year-old man for allegedly raping his nine-year-old step-daughter.

Delivering judgment in the case of Olalere, arraigned on a one- count of defilement, Justice Abiodun Akinyemi held that the evidence presented before the court by the prosecution was tenable and found the convict guilty as charged.

“Based on the evidence, I find and hold that the defendant, had sexual intercourse with the child and guilty as charged,” he said.

Akinyemi sentenced Olalere to life Imprisonment.

The prosecution counsel, Mrs Oluyemisi Aruleba, the assistant chief state counsel, had told the court during the trial that the convict committed the offence on March 22, 2017, at No 18, Bashorun Street off unity road, Olowotedo area in Mowe area of Ogun.

Aruleba said the victim’s mother was a neighbour to the convict.

Meanwhile, an Assistant Headmaster in a public school in Jajere, Fune Local Government Area of Yobe state will soon be appearing before the court for allegedly raping a 10-year-old pupil (name withheld).

This was disclosed by the Yobe State Police Command’s Spokesman, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, who paraded the suspect, Abubakar Musa.

ASP Dungus Abdulkarim said Musa was with Jajere Central Primary School, in which the victim, a primary five pupil, was attending.

He said the culprit had canal knowledge of the victim on July 15 and 17.

“Investigation revealed that Musa met her in the market where she sells sachet water.

“He then picked two sachets and left after telling her to meet him in an uncompleted building for her money.

“As soon as she arrived, he took advantage of the situation and had sexual intercourse with her.

“It was also gathered that Musa lured the victim to a-yet-to-be identified place and had canal knowledge of her for the second time

“We are now working with the victim to identify the second crime scene,” Abdulkarim said.

The spokesman said the matter was under investigation and the suspect would soon be charged to court after the investigation.

Responding, Musa, 37, confessed to having sexual intercourse with the victim twice but said it was the handiwork of the devil.

Also, the Police in Adamawa confirmed the arrest of one Obiora Patrick, 39, for allegedly raping his nine-year-old step-daughter in Jimeta, Yola North local government area of the state.

DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, the Police Public Relation Officer in the state, said “The Command on July 20, arrested one Obiora Patrick, 39-year-old, a resident of No. 46 Hospital Road, Jimeta, Yola North for raping his nine-year-old step-daughter.

“The suspect upon his arrest volunteered confessional statement while the victim is undergoing medical screenings.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: