Court sentences man to 5 years imprisonment for defiling his 2 daughters

Kindly Share This Story:

A High Court in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday sentenced a 65-year-old man, Imole Akintewe to 5 years imprisonment for defiling his two daughters.

Delivering judgment, Justice John Adeyeye, held that having sexual intercourse with one’s daughter is something the society abhors and condemns.

“However, considering the age of the defendant and the fact that he has shown remorse, I will be lenient with him.

“Hence in this circumstance, the convict is sentenced to 5-years-imprisonment, without an option of fine,” the Judge said.

READ ALSO: Court remands two men for allegedly stealing 15 crates of eggs

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr. Felix Awoniyi said the convict committed the offense on or about May 28, 2019, at Ado Ekiti.

The Prosecutor said after the death of his wife the convict started having sex with his nine and 13-year-old daughters.

To prove his case, he called seven witnesses including a medical doctor and the investigative police officers.

Exhibits tendered include statements of the victims, witnesses, defendant, and medical reports.

The convict spoke through his counsel, Olayinka Opaleke but called no witnesses.

Akintewe was consequently discharged on the second charge due to the failure of the prosecutor to establish the fact of the allegation.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: