Court sentences man, 35, to life imprisonment for raping 2 years old girl

James Ogunnaike

An Abeokuta High Court on Tuesday sentenced a 35-year-old man, Adekunle Olalere to life imprisonment for raping a two years old girl.

Olalere who resides at No. 18, Bashorun Street, Off Unity Road, Olowotedo in Mowe, Ogun State, was convicted on a one-count charge of having sexual intercourse with a two years old girl

The convict pleaded not guilty to the one-count charge against him.

Delivering his judgment, Justice Abiodun Akinyemi held that all pieces of evidence presented before the court by the prosecutor was tenable and found the convict guilty as charged.

“Based on the evidence, I find and hold that the convict, had sexual intercourse with the child and guilty as charged,” he said.

He, therefore, sentenced Olalere to life imprisonment.

The prosecution counsel, Mrs Oluyemisi Aruleba, the Assistant Chief State Counsel, had told the court during the trial that the convict committed the offence on March 22, 2017, at No 18, Bashorun Street Off Unity Road, Olowotedo area in Mowe area of Ogun.

According to her, the convict forcefully had sexual intercourse with a two-year-old girl (name withheld)

Aruleba, said the victim’s mother was living with the convict because she helps the wife to sell foodstuff and other things.

She said: “the victim’s mother met her two-year-old daughter crying, and noticed she was not walking well. She checked her daughter private part and noticed her virginal was swollen.

“She took the child to the hospital where it was confirmed that there was the presence of sperm cells in her virginal and also revealed that the child had been sexually abused by the convict,” she said.

She noted that the offences committed contravened Section 32 of the Child Right laws of Ogun 2006.

Vanguard

