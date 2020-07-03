Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Court remands vigilante member for allegedly raping 17-year-old girl

On 1:12 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Court sentences father of three to nine months jail term over internet fraud
A Magistrates’ Court in Makurdi on Friday, ordered that a member of a vigilante,  Inalegwu Onjefu, who allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl, be remanded in a correctional centre.
Onjefu, who resides in Icho village in Otukpo L.G.A , Benue, is charged with rape.
Magistrate Ajuma Igama, who did not take the plea of Onjefu ordered that he should be remanded in a Correctional Centre in Makurdi.

READ ALSOBusinesses reopen in Ethiopian capital after protests

Ajuma then adjourned the case until Sept. 23 for mention.
Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Ato Godwin, told the court that the complainant reported the case on June 8 at the Area Command Otukpo.
Ato said that Onjefu was arrested and detained  by Homeland Defence Vigilante group Otukpo .
He said that investigation into the matter was still ongoing and the case file would be forwarded to Ministry of Justice for advice.
He said the offence contravened the provisions of  Section 284 of the Penal Code law of Benue, 2004.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!