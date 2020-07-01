Court remands six men over armed robbery, robbery of N10,000

Kindly Share This Story:

By Onozure Dania – Lagos

An Ebute- Metta, Magistrate court, sitting in Oyingbo, on Wednesday, remanded six men, over alleged armed robbery and robbery of N10,000.

The defendants are Jamiu Babangida 27, Suleimon Lateef 22, Umar Mohammed 25, Nasiru Sanni 23, Sodiq Mohammed 24, and Rabiu Adam 20.

They were remanded on a two-count charge of armed robbery and robbery, preferred against them by the Police.

Magistrate Mrs. Abimbola Komolafe, remanded them, pending the outcome of legal advice, from the director of public prosecution DPP.

The Prosecutor Inspector Olatunde Kehinde told the court that the defendants and others at large committed the offense on June 16, 2020.

He said that the incident took place at Odusawo Idi- Araba, Surulere, at about 8 pm.

Kehinde alleged that the defendants while armed with cutlass and knife, robbed one Stephen Victor of the sum of N10,000.

According to him, the offense committed is punishing under Sections 299 and 298, of the criminal law of Lagos State 2015.

However, the plea of the defendants was not taken.

Earlier when the case was called, the prosecutor, informed the court of a remand application, dated July 1, 2020, seeking to remanded the defendants in the Nigeria Correctional Facility Centre.

Kehinde said ” I have an application of remand warrant dated July 1, 2020, the basis of the application is to remand the six defendants pending the outcome of the legal advice of DPP’.

Meanwhile, the defendant’s counsel, Mr. Ali Abang, told the court that the charge was conflicting.

Consequently, Magistrate Komolafe, after listening to both parties, remanded the defendants and adjourned till July 29, for DPP’s advice.

