Court remands man for stealing policeman’s motorcycle in barrack

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar

A 20-year-old man, Mumini Huseeni, who reportedly stole a Motorcycle at a Police Barracks in Osogbo, Osun State, was yesterday, ordered to be remanded in prison by a Magistrate court sitting in Osogbo.

Mumini was said to have stolen one Jincheng motorcycle valued N100,000 property of one sergeant Ashiru Idris

Police prosecutor, Sergeant Adepoju Kayode, told the court that the defendant did commit the offence on July 2, 2020, at about 10:30 pm at police barracks in Osogbo.

According to the charge sheet, the offence committed contravened section 383 and punishable under section 390(9)(10A) of the Criminal code Cap 34 Vol ll law of Osun State 2002

The defendant who had no legal representation admitted guilty to the allegation preferred against him by the police,

However, the case could not proceed to hearing as the prosecutor stated that the fact of the matter is not yet ready, hence, sought for an adjournment to present the exhibit before the court.

In her ruling Magistrate, Modupe Awodele ordered the remand of the accused person in Ilesa correctional centre and adjourned the matter till July 27, 2020, for hearing.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: