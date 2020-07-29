Court remands carpenter over alleged rape of minor

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar

A Magistrate Court sitting in Ile-Ife, Osun State on Wednesday remanded one Abdulwasiu Salawudeen, 20, over alleged raped of a minor.

Abdulwasiu, who is a carpenter, was said to have had carnal knowledge of a 12-year-old girl and indecently assaulted her.

The offences, according to Police Prosecutor, ASP Joseph Adebayo contravened sections 31(1) (2) of the Child’s Right Law of Osun, 2007 and 360 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The prosecutor added that the defendant committed the offence on July 19, 2020 around 12:00 pm at Abebi Area, Modakeke-Ife.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the two counts of rape and indecent assault levelled against him.

Defence Counsel, Mrs Comfort Eyiolawi, in her oral bail application urged the court to admit the defendant to bail in the most liberal terms, saying her client would not jump bail if granted.

Presiding Magistrate, A. I. Oyebadejo, denied the bail application and ordered the defendant to be remanded in Ile-Ife Correctional facility pending the consideration of his bail.

Oyebadejo then adjourned the case until August 20, for hearing.

Vanguard News Nigeria

