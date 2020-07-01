Breaking News
Translate

Court remands businessman for allegedly murdering his girlfriend

On 4:00 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Court remands businessman for allegedly murdering his girlfriend
An Upper Area Court in Makurdi on Tuesday ordered that a 22-year old businessman, Mtagher Kena, who allegedly murdered his 18-year-old girlfriend be remanded in a Nigerian Correctional Service centre.
Kena, who lives in Akpehe Village, Makurdi, is charged with Culpable Homicide punishable under Section 222 of the Penal Code Law of Benue, 2004.
The judge, Mrs Rose Iyorshe, did not take the plea of Kena because her court lacked the jurisdiction to hear the matter.
Iyorshe adjourned the matter until Aug 7 for further mention
Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Veronica Shaagee, told the court that one Ayughtse Aondona of Logo 1, Makurdi reported the matter on June 7, at the ‘E’ Division Police Station.
He alleged that the complainant reported that Kena murdered his 18-year-old daughter in Makurdi.

READ ALSO: Man kills friend over girlfriend in Bauchi

The prosecution alleged that Kena poisoned the deceased’s and she became unconscious.
Shaagee alleged that the 18-year-old girl later died in Saint Theresa Hospital, Makurdi.
The prosecution said investigation into the matter was still in progress and prayed for an adjournment.
NAN

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!