Court order on Council chairmen excites ALGOVC

…Says judgment victory for democracy

…Urges Gov. Uzodinma to abide by court order

By Chris Ochayi

The Association of Local Government Vice Chairmen, ALGOVC, yesterday, commended the judgement of the Federal high Court in Owerri, Imo State Capital, which reinstated the sacked Chairmen and Councillors of the 27 Local Government Areas of the state.

The National Chairman of ALGOVC, Hon. Lawrence Onuchukwu, who gave the commendation in a statement in Abuja, described the judgment as victory for democracy and the rule of law.

It will be recalled that last year shortly after the assumption of office by the immediately past Governor, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, desolved all the Council officials elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC so as to pave the way for his own interim management committee appointed.

But the Federal High court in Owerri in its judgment Wednesday, ordered the incumbent Governor of the state, Hope Uzodinma, to reinstate sacked Chairmen and Councillors in all the Area Council.

Relishing on euphoria of the judgment, ALGOV praised the judiciary for upholding justice and the tenets of democracy by ordering the suspended local government council officials in Imo State to resume work with immediate effect.

Onuchukwu however said that by the resumption order issued by the court, which many Nigerians are jubilating over across the country, particularly, the local government vice Chairmen who had been in the forefront fighting the injustice, the judiciary had again restored hope in our democracy and the rule of law.

He noted that the judiciary had also demonstrated that it is indeed the last hope of the common man in the face of an oppressive system.

He urged the judiciary to continue to uphold the sanctity of justice in protecting democratic order and right of citizens under Nigeria laws.

The ALGOVC Boss pointedly advised the incumbent Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma to abide by the court order without delay, in view of his own story as a product of court order.

He said, that the Governor who came to office through this process, needed not to hesitate in the executive of the order given by the court and asked all Interim Management Committee members of the local government put in place by him to immediately handover to the elected Council Chairmen, Vice Chairmen and Councillors in all the 27 Local Government Areas in the state.

Onuchukwu, who is also the Vice Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC, reminded how his association publicly withdrew their Award of Excellence earlier nominated Ihedioha for by the award committee because of this his undemocratic action.

