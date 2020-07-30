Court grants Delta cleric bail over alleged rape of 19-Year-old girl

Kindly Share This Story:

By Francis Efe -Warri

The Delta State High Court II sitting in Warri has granted stringent bail conditions to the Founder of Victory Revival Fasting & Prayer Ministry in Warri, Bishop Elijah Orhonigbe, over allegations of rape and impersonation from the custody of the Police “A” Division in Warri.

The High Court II which was presided over by Hon. Justice A.O Akpovi granted the cleric bail in Suit No: W/ 25SB/ 2020 on July 15.

The Court ordered that the cleric provide two sureties who pay One Million Naira (N1, 000,000.00) each in like sum as part of requirements for his bail conditions.

The court stressed that one out of the two sureties must be the owner of a landed property within Delta south or Central Senatorial Districts while the other must be a Civil Servant above Level 12.

The court held that the bail conditions must be perfected before the Assistant Director with sureties swearing to the affidavit of means as well as providing three (3) passport photographs each and a means of Identification.

The court further held that the applicant must sign an attendance register before the ADC on the last working day of every month during the pendency of the information filed in suit No: W/28c/ 2020.

According to the court, the applicant shall not conduct any prayers for any female in his Office or any closed accommodation henceforth and can only conduct prayers in an open hall with a minimum of one female and one male present who must be adults.

The court warned that any breach of the order would lead to the revocation of the cleric’s bail.

It would be recalled that the cleric was earlier remanded in custody by the Magistrate Court II over the alleged rape of a nineteen-year-old girl (name withheld).

