Coronavirus: School reopens in South Africa despite virus surge

12:26 pm
South Africa’s education ministry has continued with its phased reopening of schools despite the surge in Coronavirus cases.

Grades R (five-year-olds), Grade six (11-year-olds), and Grade 11 (16-year-olds) are returning to school on Monday, a month after final year students reopened.

There have been coronavirus infections among learners and teachers since the resumption of classes in June.

The Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said school administrators should continue following health guidelines.’

She said 2,740 teachers and 1,260 learners had been infected with coronavirus since final year students resumed classes last month.

Some 11 teachers and three learners succumbed to the virus.

Some parents, learners, and teachers have been calling for the closure of schools citing the rising number of coronavirus cases.

The country has been reporting thousands of new cases every day, with the total number currently at 196,750 including 3,199 deaths.

BBC

Vanguard

