Contributory Pension Scheme: Obaseki presents N19m to seven families

The Edo State Governor has presented cheques totalling N19,169,724.24 to the next-of-kins of seven deceased employees of the state government who were enrolled under the Edo State Contributory Pension Scheme.

The governor, who was represented at the presentation of the cheques in Government House, Benin City, by the Head of Service, Anthony Okungbowa Esq., said “Today marks another defining moment in sustaining the implementation of the Contributory Pension Scheme in the state.

This is about the seventh time this administration will be presenting cheques to family members of our dear departed colleagues under the Contributory Pension Scheme.”

He said the payment is in line with the Pension Reform Act of 2014 and the Edo State Contributory Pension Scheme Law of 2010 (as amended).

Obaseki noted that the scheme has made a lot of progress and built confidence among employees of the state civil service with the prompt payment of the government’s 10 per cent matching contribution and payment of premium for the Group Life Insurance sustained since the inception of the scheme.

According to him, “A total sum of N19,169,724.24 was presented to the next-of-kin of seven deceased beneficiaries who are late Mr. Iyawe Christopher, who worked with the Post-Primary Education Board; late Mr. Emmanuel Akhigbe, who worked with the Edo State House of Assembly and late. Ms. Osadome Queen, who worked in the Office of the Auditor-General.

“Others are late Mr. Asiriuwa Godfrey of the Ministry of Agriculture; late. Mr. Izuagie Jonathan of the Directorate of Government House; late Mr. Ayemoba Blessing of the Ministry of Agriculture, and late Mr. David Okhiria, who worked with the Directorate of Government House.”

The Edo State Government has sustained its pension reforms since the Governor Obaseki-led administration, ensuring prompt payment and setting modalities for the enrollment of Local Government workers into the scheme.

