Construction of AWA General Hospital, commitment to improving healthcare ― AKSG

By Chioma Obinna

The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information, Sir Charles Udoh has said that the construction of Awa General Hospital about to be commissioned as part of the measures by the state government to boost healthcare delivery in the state.

Speaking while leading the State Government Information Management Team on an on-the-spot assessment tour of the new General hospital, Udoh said Governor Udom Emmanuel was committed to improving healthcare delivery for the people by ensuring that at least one state-of-the-art health facility is established in any of the three Senatorial Districts of the state within one-hour driving space.

“It became expedient for the government to remodel, equip and upgrade health institutions across the state, with the General Hospital Awa, as one of them.”

He said the massive work in the health sector has so far witnessed upgrading, computerisation and digitization of seven secondary health institutions across the three Senatorial districts of the State including General Hospital Ikono, Ikot Okoro, Etinan, Iquita Oron, Ituk Mbang, Immanuel General Hospital Eket and the ongoing General Hospital Awa.

He said Awa General Hospital will enhance healthcare delivery for the people of the area and its environs.

The Commissioner for Information said having been upgraded from a Comprehensive Health Centre to a General Hospital, the people stand to benefit more now with upgraded and improved health services.

Conducting the State Government Information Management Team round the Awa General hospital, the Permanent Secretary, Hospitals Management Board, Mrs Stella Etukakpan said, with the upgrade, the 55-bed hospital has received a boost in staff strength from the hitherto one doctor and five nurses to Five Doctors and thirteen Nurses.

In addition, all departments, units and wards available in any other General Hospital in the state and indeed the country, are opened, with the complete compartmentalization of the hospital in addition to equipping it with modern state-of-the-art medical facilities.

The Permanent Secretary who expressed satisfaction with the level of ongoing work at the hospital said on completion, all the wards will have an air conditioning system and linked to DSTV and telephones. She showed the team round such facilities like automated motorized beds and baby cot, X-ray machine, state-of-the-art theatre equipment, Urine Analyser, Incubator, Haematology Analyser, Electrolyte Analyser, Micropel 5 and the Blood bank.

The team was also shown around the M&E room with internet facilities, CCTV, Intercom, control fire alarm and power panel. Other sections visited were: the 10 wards for Male, Female, Children and Paediatrics, the Microbiology lab, the dispensary, the Doctors Call room area and the Mortuary with a 30 capacity dry and wet corpse’s cabin, the embalmment room and the reception.

Mrs Stella Etukakpan said, the government has put in place one 500 KVA generator, one 300 KVA generator and a diesel tank at the electrical yard to ensure adequate power supply in the hospital.

The Medical Superintendent of the General Hospital Awa, Dr Affia Archibong Affia, expressed appreciation to Governor Udom Emmanuel for upgrading the hospital which he said has the best working environment from what his experience in other hospitals across Nigeria.

In a separate reaction two patients, Ime Moses John of Ikot Edim in Mkpat Enin and Edidiong Udeme Ubong of Awa eulogised Governor Udom Emmanuel for upgrading the hospital which has given them closer and easy access to improved healthcare service as well as ameliorate the hitherto burden of far distance access to healthcare service at the Immanuel General Hospital in Eket.

Accompanying the Permanent Secretary on the hospital tour were: the site Engr, Ibukun Adebayo and Directors in the Hospitals Management Board including the Director, Medical Services, Dr David Etukessien, Director, Allied Health Services, Mr Christopher Akaka, Director, Pharmaceutical Services, Pharmacist Etim Godwin Ubam and Director, Planning Research and Statistics, PRS, Mrs Udeme Jacobs.

The on-the-spot assessment tour of life touching projects of Governor Udom Emmanuel within his 5 years administration by the State Government Information Management Team is still in progress, for heightened public awareness and enlightenment.

Vanguard

