Constituents pass confidence vote on Ekweremadu, others

By Dennis Agbo

A Coalition of Enugu West Youth Organizations (CEW-YO) has passed confidence vote on the former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu and their representatives in the lower chamber, Reps Dennis Amadi and Toby Okechukwu.

The Enugu West Senatorial constituents described the three legislators as some of the finest parliamentarians in the National Assembly and asked them to keep their flags flying.

The constituents’ applaud followed social media attacks on the legislators, which the group said were unwanted and devoid of objective criticism.

In a communique after a Town Hall meeting at Achi, the youths extended felicitation to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and urged him to beam his torchlight on the activities of some of his aides, especially in Awgu Local Government area, for the attacks targeted on the leaders of Enugu west zone.

Coordinator of the group, Christian Onyeabochukwu and Secretary, Izunna Umeokeke, who signed the communique, said: “These our leaders are endowed with fecund intellectual capabilities, and if anyone has been following events at the National Assembly, that person will attest to the fact that these gentlemen are no backbenchers or bench warmers.

“Senator Ekweremadu particularly has been a defining referent to the quality of Nigerian legislature, a consummate team player and one who can open an oyster shell with minimal effort.

“He has served meritoriously as Nigeria’s Deputy Senate President for three consecutive terms. He has served as both Deputy and substantive Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament. He chaired the Senate Constitution Review Committee for 12 years during which period the Senate was able to amend several sections of the constitution.

“Hon. Toby Okechukwu and Hon Dennis Oguerinwa Amadi are also good team players. Apart from excelling in the Green Chambers, both men have complemented in no small measure the efforts of Senator Ike Ekweremadu in the massive infrastructural revolution which Enugu-West has witnessed since 2005.”

