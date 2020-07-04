Community Police will ensure effective security service delivery — CP

Kindly Share This Story:

The Police Command in Niger State says coopting Community in security architecture is aimed at institutionalising the process of providing efficient and effective security delivery service to Nigerians.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Adamu Usman, said this while inaugurating Community Policing in Suleja area command, at the palace of Emir of Zazzau Suleja Malam Mohammed Auwal Ibrahim.

Usman said that there was a need for the community to be actively involved in security matters to enhance the safety of lives and properties.

According to him, the current security challenges confronting Nigeria requires a multidimensional approach and synergy between community police and security agencies to address the problem.

He further said that under the new security approach of Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, members of Community policing had the powers to arrest and hand over suspects to the police for interrogation and further action.

He charged the newly-inaugurated members to discharge their duties with the fear of Allah to achieve meaningful results.

In his remarks, the Emir of Zazzau Suleja described the initiative as a welcome development.

Ibrahim said the Emirate Council was always ready to give all the necessary support to succeed in safeguarding the lives and property of its people.

”We will mobilise all and sundry to be actively involved and support security personnel deployed to fight banditry with the required intelligence information on the movement of dubious characters to security agencies for prompt security action,” he said.

NAN

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: