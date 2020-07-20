Collins Osazuwa Oviawe: Entertainment entrepreneur extraordinaire

Kindly Share This Story:

Collins Osazuwa Oviawe is a record producer, influencer, music mogul, singer, songwriter and a renowned record label executive.

He is also the CEO of PlayNation RichGang, an entertainment company – with divisions ranging from music to lifestyle events.

Widely known as Governor Of Africa (GOA), Osazuwa was born August 5th, he hails from Edo State in Nigeria where he attended his elementary school and also went to the University preparatory secondary school (UPSS) after which he proceeded to Delta state University where he studied Finance & Accounting.

With the knowledge about finance that he garnered in university, paired with his passion for music – GOA has been able to capitalize on not only the artistic area of the industry but the business side as well.

With a career spanning more than 9 years, GOA has found himself fulfilling many roles. One of these being the business coordinator of Club Joker, in Benin City.

This role saw him being responsible for booking celebrities and being the go-to for anything lifestyle and entertainment in the city. Merging his love for music and business, he was able to combine the two and came up with the idea of hosting the Bikini Splash Pool Party. With its first two successful editions having taken place in Benin, Nigeria – it only made sense to expand its reach, and this led to the launch of the event in Cape Town South Africa.

He saw a need to reimagine the way we bring back the summer, and did this by introducing a fresh vibe which was the first of its kind to grace the mother city.

With a number of hit records, GOA is an influential key player in the industry as he currently works with various A-List artists and producers from both home and abroad.

For those who enjoy African sounds, or who admire the African influence on music today, it is important to get familiar with GOVERNOR OF AFRICA (GOA).

He brings a renewed energy, and a fresh set of eyes and ears to a space bursting with talent and creativity. The delicate arrangement of good artistry, talented creatives and the financial backing to give Africa’s young talent the head start they deserve brings to fruition something that the world is yet to see – that Africa is where it’s at.

