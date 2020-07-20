Cleaner initiative: Firm seeks collaboration with Lagos on waste magt

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A firm, Istabod Integrated Resources has expressed readiness to collaborate with the Lagos State Government in the area of waste management towards enhancing a cleaner, healthier environment for its residents.

The firm’s Public Affairs, Communication, Mr. Shola Olaleye, disclosed this at a media briefing in, Ikeja, Lagos.

According to Olaleye, the move was parts of the firm’s effort to boost the cleaners Lagos initiatives being championed by the state Ministry for the Environment and Water Resources and Lagos State Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, saying it has concluded plans to collaborate with government to empower its teeming streets sweepers.

He said, ‘’It is in line with the above that we decided to take it upon ourselves after many years of watching to finally set aside with the support of various stakeholders and the ministry in charge, a day during which our city cleaners will be appreciated, rewarded and encouraged in the state.

‘’Tagged:“One day with our City Cleaners and Highway Managers,” the day promises to be a colourful event where various stakeholders in the sector, will be encouraged to support and contribute to its success so as to make it a memorable day for those it is meant for.

‘’In order to achieve the desired result, therefore, we have discovered the need to seek the support and assistance of the ministry in the entire programme while using the same reasons to approach LAWMA (through the ministry) for the success of the programme planned as a yearly event.’’

Olaleye added that ‘’The event will include gift presentations, awards to individual street cleaners, outstanding local governments in refuse clearance and disposal, performance awards to outstanding LAWMA agents and many materials and cash gift where necessary.

‘’In view of our resolve to assist and support the government and of the belief that all hands must be on deck to make Lagos a better place for both settlers and visitors alike, we are using this medium to humbly seek collaboration with your ministry and LAWMA for the actualization and success of the programme on yearly basis beginning from this year 2020.’’

To ensure the success of the programme, he said efforts were being intensified to secure state government’s approval and support to join in the efforts to stand out Lagos among the comity of states in the country and Africa continent.

Vanguard

