CIIN members have witnessed increased growth in intellectual capacity – Efekoha

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rosemary Onuoha

The Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria, CIIN, said that there has been increased growth and development in the intellectual capacity of members in the last two years.

The Institute also witnessed improvement in its training infrastructure which is the College of Insurance and Financial Management.

President of the CIIN, Mr. Eddie Efekoha, whose tenure will elapse on Wednesday, 15th July, 2020, disclosed this as part of his achievements in office for the last two years.

Efekoha who stated this in an interview noted that foremost on his agenda, was ensuring that professional members of the Institute acquired cutting edge skills that match up with global standards and enables them to compete favourable with their counterparts in other sectors, adding that he is satisfied with achievements he recorded in the last two years at the helms of affairs of the Institute.

He said, “I only planned for one year tenure but as fate will have it and also as necessitated by the turn of events, I reluctantly accepted to serve for the second year.

“While the relationship between the Institute and the CII UK was strengthened and among some of the fruits therefrom were revision of syllabus and the domestication of CII textbooks which were launched in June 2020, the Institute’s Mentorship Programme was actualised with the organisation of an inaugural bootcamp where industry leaders shared experiences with young professionals with the aim of inspiring them to strive for greater achievements.

“Furthermore, the College has become the focal point for human capital development for insurance industry in Nigeria. This is evidenced by the partnership between the College and National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) which resulted in the first ever Insurance Directors Conference and recently in the Actuarial Development Programme. Hence, the Institute, more than ever before, effectively delivered on its statutory duties during my tenure.

“This is not forgetting the tremendous infrastructural development at the College. The College campus now has a standard tennis court, well-furnished accommodation both for students, staff and visitors.

“The CIIN has recently commenced the construction of a world class auditorium, a N300 million project which kicked-off in November 2019 for which an initial seed fund of N100 million was immediately provided.”

Kindly Share This Story: