Chris Okotie says it’s unscriptural to hold church services online

By Emmanuel Okogba

Pastor of Household of God Church International Ministries, Chris Okotie says it is unscriptural to hold church services online – an innovation most churches have adopted as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and in a bid to abide by social distancing guidelines.

Okotie in a message he titled ‘The Covid-19 Mystery’ explained that God is not interested in computers and prefers an assembly of His people.

Citing the bible verse which talks about not forsaking the assembly of the saints, Okotie said “God knows where you are; if He was not interested in the assembly, you don’t need to come to church; you can pray in your house. I pray in my house. You praise in your house. I praise in my house. He can see all of us. He doesn’t need computers. But that denies Him who He is; so, we must – that’s why the bible puts that verse as an imperative – you must not forsake the assembly of yourselves together.”

He also described the pandemic as a conspiracy to challenge the power of God.

“We are dealing with one of the most sinister conspiracies in human history. What we call the online church is absolutely untrue, because for you to be church, you have to be ecclesia, which is translated from the Greek word, ec, which is out, and the word caleo, called out. You cannot gather onto God until you are called out.” Chris Okotie said

The former presidential aspirant had earlier kicked against the social distancing guidelines handed to churches and described the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN as “modern-day Pharisees bereft of any authority to speak on behalf of the Church of Jesus Christ.”

