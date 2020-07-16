Chinese smartphone giant, Gionee, unveils S12 phones in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Etop Ekanem

Gionee Mobile, a Chinese smartphone manufacturing conglomerate, has strengthened its prime position in Nigeria’s mobile communications market, with the official launch of its latest mobile device,Gionee S12.

With the stylish entry of this highly innovative mobile device into the biggest telecommunications market in Africa, there is no doubt that the smartphone giant has further assured of its dedication and passion to continue with the development of innovative devices that would meet up with the specific needs of its teeming customers.

Speaking during the official launch of its new mobile device in Lagos, Managing Director, Gionee Mobile Nigeria, Benneth Ekechukwu, said the company had always been known for its innovations and unflinching commitment in the designing and manufacturing of high quality smartphones and related devices.

According to him, “we understand that phones are not just necessities, it goes beyond that, it’s a lifestyle. In this company, we have continued to carry out several researches, and that is why Gionee is today officially unveiling yet another innovative and lifestyle model; Gionee S12. Gionee S12 is in the league of our S-series. S stands for Slim & Selfie. The design is radiant and beautiful.”

Ekechukwu described Gionee S12 as a Quad Rear Camera device with strong configurations of 16MP+2MP+8MP+2MP supported by 96MP Super pixel.

While eulogising the device for its perfection and unique functions, he noted that the mobile device has provisions for diverse camera experience with its excellent camera configuration for shooting experience.

He said: “The 16MP is the main camera, 2MP is an assisted camera, 8MP is for 118 degree wide angle camera, 2MP is an assisted camera.”

He stated that its security features supports both rear fingerprint scanner, which can be used to unlock device, for taking pictures, for answering calls, to return and AI face unlock, giving you a secure and convenient unlocking experience.

Explaining further, the CEO of Gionee Mobile Nigeria, stated that the device’s 96MP Super pixel makes it a brilliant concept, which has the capability to build macro shot to micro shot, just as the 96MP super pixel feature combines multiple images into a single photo, thereby allowing for the creation of a whole new high-quality photo which could be clearly viewed without camera noise when zooming out images.

He revealed that Gionee S12 was specifically built to expand the vision of users, with super visual display of 6.517’’HD+ Waterdrop screen, while stating the purpose of designing and producing the device was essentially aimed at broadening customers horizons which would enable them to capture more beauty of life.

