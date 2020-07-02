China announces new measures against U.S. media in latest tit for tat

Kindly Share This Story:

China has required four U.S. media outlets to provide detailed information about its operations in China in the latest tit-for-tat move in a media feud with the Trump administration.

“The Associated Press, United Press International, CBS News and National Public Radio are required to disclose information about their staff.

“Also about finances, operations and real estate in China in the next seven days,’’ Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said during a news briefing on Wednesday.

Zhao said the requirement was a “completely necessary counter-action against the U.S.’ unreasonable suppression of Chinese media agencies” in the U.S.

Washington June ordered that four Chinese state media outlets, China Central Television, the China News Service, the People’s Daily and The Global Times, register as “foreign missions,” facing requirements similar to embassies and consulates in the U.S.

The two countries have sparred for months over media operations against the background of heightened tensions in areas such as trade, the coronavirus outbreak and Hong Kong’s autonomy.

In March, the U.S. imposed a personnel cap on four Chinese media outlets, forcing them to reduce the number of employees on U.S. territory from 160 to 100.

Beijing retaliated by expelling all U.S. newsmen working for the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post.

It is unclear whether the four media organisations that are required to disclose information will need to take further action. (dpa/NAN)

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: