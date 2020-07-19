Breaking News
Chidoka does 49k steps run for Front-line Health Workers on his 49th Birthday

In Commemoration of his 49th birthday, on July 18, 2020, the former Minister for Aviation, Chief Osita Chidoka, has done 49,000 slow runs across the city.

Chidoka who celebrated his birthday yesterday, embarked on the feat to create awareness for frontline health workers in the fight against COVID-19.

He wrote on his Facebook page: “I’m off to the road to attempt 49k steps for 49 years on my birthday. Dedicated to our health professionals. Love them all.”

The run, which started at about past midnight, July 18, with Chidoka providing regular updates on Facebook, wrote around 6:55 am: “49k steps for 49 years. Done”, signalling the end of the race.

It would be recalled that in a bid to promote fitness, the ex-Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, similarly, did 46,000 and 47,000 steps to celebrate his 46th and 47th birthdays respectively.

To mark his 48th birthday in 2019, he did a 48,000 steps run/walk, tagged ‘ChidokaCharityRace’, to raise $30,000 to support families of soldiers killed in the fight against Boko Haram.

‘Ike Obosi’, as fondly called by his constituents, is known for his fitness style of living.

Vanguard

