Chelsea boss Lampard hopes Willian pens new contract

Willian has done enough to earn a new contract at Chelsea, according to head coach Frank Lampard.

Experienced winger Willian agreed to remain with the Blues until the end of the Premier League campaign, with his deal having been due to expire last week.

The Brazil international, who turns 32 in August, has scored three times and set one up in his four appearances since the season resumed following its three-month suspension amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Lampard remains hopeful Chelsea can reach a resolution with Willian to keep him at Stamford Bridge.

“I haven’t given up hope on it, the club are still in discussions with him,” said Lampard.

“We want him to stay at the club but I also appreciate the fact this contract for Willian is a big deal because of his age and where he’s at, I’ve been there before myself and I respect that.

“But the way he’s playing at the minute I think shows his worth to the squad and the group. It’s something I hope we can get to.

“Whatever way [it goes] with Willian, he’s been a great servant to the club and if we can get it I’ll be happy, if not I’ll wish him well because I’ve got a lot of time for him as a player and in the short term we can see what he’s doing for us. It’s ongoing is the short answer.”

Fotmob

Vanguard

