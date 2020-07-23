Champion Breweries CEO set for NSE digital closing gong today

Kindly Share This Story:

The Managing Director of Champion Breweries Plc, Mr. Georgios Polymenakos will today enjoy the honour to partake in the Nigeria Stock Exchange digital closing gong.

Happening for the third time since the COVID 19 pandemic, the digital closing gong is the Nigeria Stock Exchange creative means to sustain the tradition of closing the market with the sound of the gong.

Today’s closing ceremony will hold via Zoom Video conference and would be streamed live on Youtube and other social media platforms. According to the Chief Executive Officer of The Nigeria Stock Exchange, Mr. Oscan Onyema, the digital closing gong is a proof that we can still live our lives to the fullest despite the COVID 19 pandemic and the lockdown it has imposed on us.

He added that the NSE is quite pleased to have the Managing Director of Champion Breweries Plc partake in the event.

Pleased with the development, Champion Breweries Plc Managing Director, Mr. Georgios Polymenakos commends the NSE for rising above the COVID 19 challenges to keep the market running against all odds.

He said the NSE had demonstrated leadership worthy of emulation and expressed the commitment of Champion Breweries to partner with the Stock Exchange. The event will run live from 2.15 pm today

