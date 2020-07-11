CBN tasked on bailout for fashion industry

Kindly Share This Story:

The CEO and Founder of Kazz Kazzian fashion brand, Abiose Ahmed, has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to provide stimulus package to the fashion design industry, to save up and coming designers from running aground in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ahmed told reporters that not a few fashion designers have been going through trying times because of the harsh economic realities brought about by the global pandemic that forced worldwide lockdown from March to May.

He said: “As businesses try to reopen and return to the new normal,” Ahmed, who has designed clothes for the likes of Davido and Banky W, said, “it is imperative for the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to extend financial aid to the fashion design industry.”

Narrating how the fashion design industry has played a key role in helping to grow the nation’s economy and take youths off the unemployment market, Ahmed said the prevailing COVID-19 environment has necessitated the need for the injection of funds by CBN to stem the tide of unemployment, underemployment and bankruptcy of fashion design houses.

According to Abiose Ahmed, “the Federal Government needs to extend financial lifeline to the fashion design industry because of the key role that this creative sector plays in the economic growth of the country.

“As a sector, a lot of Nigerians are taken off the unemployment market and majority of them get empowered and in turn also empower others to become independent and self-reliant.

“Given the sensitive role we play in the economy of our great country, it is only expedient for the CBN to also advance to the fashion design industry the same palliative packages it has given other sectors of the economy.”

On how he has been able to rise above the economic problems caused by the global pandemic, Kazz Kazzian, who sees himself as a fashion designer par-excellence, said: “The thing is that one has always been progressive in thinking and action.

“I have always been an advocate of long-term planning and with hard work, creativity and insightful planning, I have been able to keep this brand afloat.”

Vanguard

